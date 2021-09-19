Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Position in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,811 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNSR. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,955,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,193,000 after buying an additional 195,471 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 436,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,583,000 after buying an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 225,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after buying an additional 29,342 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,836,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 101,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 37,301 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Internet of Things ETF stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.22. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.91 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85.

