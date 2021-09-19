Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Short Interest Up 97.4% in August

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,100 shares, an increase of 97.4% from the August 15th total of 65,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Compass Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. HSBC raised shares of Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $711.50.

Shares of Compass Group stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. Compass Group has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $23.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.61. The stock has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.24 and a beta of 1.16.

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

