Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Sells 396 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Michelle Philpot sold 396 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $17,447.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michelle Philpot also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, Michelle Philpot sold 1,262 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $54,644.60.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Michelle Philpot sold 18,632 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $881,852.56.

Sunrun stock opened at $44.91 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.81 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.56.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.36 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RUN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,255,948 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,587,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,954 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,121,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $955,037,000 after purchasing an additional 89,655 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 17,087,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $953,141,000 after purchasing an additional 73,649 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,473,732 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $361,106,000 after purchasing an additional 512,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,592,845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $311,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.