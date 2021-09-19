Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 368,596 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 49.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,117,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 368,596 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $54,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 43.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,540,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the first quarter worth $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS opened at $52.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $56.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.43 and a beta of 1.22.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $425.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.41 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $356,283,448.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

