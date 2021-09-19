Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 23,327 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,327 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $54,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,382,000 after purchasing an additional 756,853 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Enphase Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,255,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,649,000 after buying an additional 83,410 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 9.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 914,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,271,000 after buying an additional 76,189 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6,340.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 734,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,911,000 after acquiring an additional 723,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 570,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,585,000 after acquiring an additional 29,508 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of ENPH opened at $160.89 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.41 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.70, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The business had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Capital One Financial downgraded Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.03.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $5,154,059.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,766,093.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $3,254,195.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 171,319 shares in the company, valued at $29,088,253.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,634 shares of company stock valued at $12,895,553. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.