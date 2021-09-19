NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives $216.31 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty-eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $217.88.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Summit Insights cut shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $2,034,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 435,784 shares of company stock valued at $89,734,624 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,440,000. Finally, FMA Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $219.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $545.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $230.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.02.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

