Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Receives $41.89 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.89.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 99.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 139,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 69,425 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 19.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEP opened at $38.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.12 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.58. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

