ICHI (ICHI) Price Hits $4.20 on Top Exchanges

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One ICHI coin can now be bought for $4.20 or 0.00008891 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ICHI has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. ICHI has a market capitalization of $14.80 million and $4.78 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00070402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00119303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.28 or 0.00174142 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,361.39 or 0.07114463 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,360.84 or 1.00240226 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.75 or 0.00848196 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002637 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,523,948 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars.

