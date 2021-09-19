TTC 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $67.00 (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. One TTC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Upbit, BitForex and Bittrex. TTC has a market cap of $9.12 million and approximately $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TTC has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TTC alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00058589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002796 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.68 or 0.00128438 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00013093 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00046415 BTC.

TTC Coin Profile

TTC is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco . The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bittrex, IDEX, Upbit and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.