Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
EAXR opened at $3.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.98. Ealixir has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $4.80.
Ealixir Company Profile
