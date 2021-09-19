Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 281,000 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the August 15th total of 448,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.02.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, diagnostics, and others. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, pruritus, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.

