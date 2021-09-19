Brighton Jones LLC Sells 855 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 282.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 58.3% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 77.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $1,414,682.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $89,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,313 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM opened at $44.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.50 and a 200 day moving average of $42.39. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $49.58.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.