Brighton Jones LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,367,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,786 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,244,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,117,000 after buying an additional 1,988,698 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,088,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,996,000 after buying an additional 324,317 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,375,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,865,000 after buying an additional 19,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,096,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,174,000 after buying an additional 95,778 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

VFH opened at $92.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.21. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $96.19.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.