World Asset Management Inc Has $535,000 Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Garmin were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $382,211,000 after buying an additional 33,026 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,002,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $264,055,000 after buying an additional 237,424 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Garmin by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,727,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,718,000 after buying an additional 20,638 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Garmin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,088,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,294,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $170,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,294 shares in the last quarter. 51.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

GRMN stock opened at $167.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $91.84 and a twelve month high of $178.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.39 and a 200-day moving average of $147.05.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. On average, analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

GRMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on Garmin to $171.25 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.04.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.