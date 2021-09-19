World Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.55.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $65.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $68.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

