Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 10,273 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,273 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IP. FMR LLC increased its position in International Paper by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,761,000 after purchasing an additional 21,637 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of International Paper by 1.6% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 264,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,316,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after buying an additional 13,722 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter worth about $1,959,000. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP opened at $56.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $65.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 128 shares of company stock valued at $7,473 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.45.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

