World Asset Management Inc Has $574,000 Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the third quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 9.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 30.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 14,092 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 16.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at about $399,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total value of $345,738.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,041.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total value of $483,858.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,929 shares of company stock worth $4,331,764. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $113.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.43 and its 200 day moving average is $115.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $75.27 and a one year high of $124.76.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.