Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $6.71 Million Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,378 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $6,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 853,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,687,000 after acquiring an additional 13,438 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth $1,545,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 187,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,002,000 after acquiring an additional 42,771 shares during the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $73.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $83.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.27.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.16%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ED. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.50.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

