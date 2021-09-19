World Asset Management Inc Sells 219 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lear were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Lear by 10.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lear by 1.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the second quarter worth $1,104,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Lear by 5.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the second quarter worth $851,000. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $153.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $103.35 and a 1-year high of $204.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.40.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.93.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

