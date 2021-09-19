World Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Yum China were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Yum China by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,104,000 after acquiring an additional 65,162 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Yum China by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 9,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,373,000. Institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on YUMC shares. Macquarie cut Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.72.

NYSE YUMC opened at $54.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.81 and a 1-year high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

