CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,610,000 after buying an additional 1,176,184 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,344,000 after purchasing an additional 150,783 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 24.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,323,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,597,000 after purchasing an additional 257,260 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 8.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,180,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,406,000 after purchasing an additional 95,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 50.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 936,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,991,000 after purchasing an additional 313,451 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.51, for a total value of $1,754,785.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.49, for a total value of $4,024,113.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,754 shares of company stock valued at $69,990,178 in the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. KGI Securities started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.15.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $263.09 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.10 and a 12 month high of $289.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a PE ratio of -316.97 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

