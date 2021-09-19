World Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 185.7% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.15.

CRWD stock opened at $263.09 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.10 and a twelve month high of $289.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.00. The company has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.97 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, COO Colin Black sold 9,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.33, for a total value of $2,194,827.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.51, for a total value of $1,754,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,754 shares of company stock valued at $69,990,178 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

