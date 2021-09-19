National Asset Management Inc. Sells 35 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,045,079,000 after purchasing an additional 122,570 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in KLA by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,335,337,000 after purchasing an additional 425,090 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in KLA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,197,123,000 after purchasing an additional 65,980 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,765,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $911,493,000 after acquiring an additional 100,019 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of KLA by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,028,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $670,360,000 after acquiring an additional 95,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,325.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $304,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,805 shares of company stock worth $4,736,222. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KLAC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $369.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $175.61 and a 1-year high of $374.60. The company has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.47.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

