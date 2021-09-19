-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) to report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Matrix Service’s earnings. Matrix Service posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matrix Service will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Matrix Service.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.37). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

MTRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Matrix Service in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Matrix Service from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Matrix Service by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Matrix Service by 212.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 165,270 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Matrix Service by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 32,780 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Matrix Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, 22NW LP bought a new position in Matrix Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTRX stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. Matrix Service has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $16.32. The firm has a market cap of $266.70 million, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.85.

Matrix Service

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Infrastructure; Oil, Gas and Chemical; Storage Solutions; and Industrial. The Electrical Infrastructure segment includes the construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

