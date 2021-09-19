Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARZGY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

ARZGY opened at $10.53 on Thursday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.18.

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

