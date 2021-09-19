CREDIT (CREDIT) Market Cap Achieves $201,981.19

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 19th. In the last seven days, CREDIT has traded 77.4% higher against the dollar. CREDIT has a total market cap of $201,981.19 and $96,046.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CREDIT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CREDIT

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling CREDIT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

