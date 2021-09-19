Civilization (CIV) Price Reaches $0.0910 on Major Exchanges

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. Civilization has a total market capitalization of $27.31 million and $83,035.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civilization coin can currently be bought for about $0.0910 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Civilization has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Civilization alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00058598 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.65 or 0.00128242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00013059 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00046356 BTC.

Civilization Coin Profile

Civilization (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Buying and Selling Civilization

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civilization should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civilization using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civilization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civilization and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.