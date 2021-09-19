National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of GPC stock opened at $122.00 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $88.99 and a 52-week high of $135.93. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.62 and its 200-day moving average is $123.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.17.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.