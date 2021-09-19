Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Position Raised by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 81.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $112,000. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PMM opened at $8.63 on Friday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $8.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.46.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Profile

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in healthcare, education, industrials, and housing sectors. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

