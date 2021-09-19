Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $323,000 Holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,593 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 10,401 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 297,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 696,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,907,000 after acquiring an additional 148,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 227,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 14,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IIM opened at $17.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.34. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $17.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

