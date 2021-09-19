National Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. 52.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OR opened at $11.83 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.20, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average of $12.77.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.0437 dividend. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.95%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.07.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

