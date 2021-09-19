National Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,967 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2021

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1,547.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $64.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.59. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12 month low of $44.66 and a 12 month high of $66.34.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.