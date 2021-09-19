National Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,967 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1,547.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $64.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.59. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12 month low of $44.66 and a 12 month high of $66.34.

