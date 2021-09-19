ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,100,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,050,000 after purchasing an additional 322,960 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,734,000 after buying an additional 44,602 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,070,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,351,000 after buying an additional 33,306 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,746,000 after buying an additional 86,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 677,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,429,000 after buying an additional 14,566 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $91.44 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.55.

