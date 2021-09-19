Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 113 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Capital International Investors lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,237,650,000 after buying an additional 2,196,558 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 499.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,830,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $188,300,000 after buying an additional 1,524,968 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 643.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,204,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,346,000 after buying an additional 1,042,631 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,121,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,171,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.69.

NYSE:LYB opened at $92.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $66.72 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

