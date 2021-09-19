Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Declares Dividend of $0.47

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.4731 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of AGGZF opened at $22.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day moving average is $30.02. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Ag Growth International to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$60.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

