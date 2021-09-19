Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the August 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JRS. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,940,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 103.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 317,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 161,356 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 522.0% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 124,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 104,243 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 8.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 81,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $469,000.

Shares of NYSE:JRS opened at $11.06 on Friday. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $11.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average of $10.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%.

About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

