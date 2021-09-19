BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 827,500 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the August 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 520,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRSP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research upgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRSP. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,292,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,856,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,841,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,280,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,842,000. 32.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRSP stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. BrightSpire Capital has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.34). BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 143.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. This is a boost from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 70.00%.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

