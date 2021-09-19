LightJump Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LJAQ) Short Interest Down 27.8% in August

LightJump Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LJAQ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LightJump Acquisition by 5.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LightJump Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in LightJump Acquisition by 5.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LightJump Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in LightJump Acquisition by 32.2% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 60,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 14,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LJAQ opened at $9.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79. LightJump Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $9.93.

LightJump Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

