Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) will report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 3.40%.

Several research analysts have commented on EPRT shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.06.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

EPRT opened at $29.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $32.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 90.09%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

