Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Position Reduced by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,347 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 6,469 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 199.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.57.
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Uber Technologies Company Profile
Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.
