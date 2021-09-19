Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,637 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 150,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after acquiring an additional 36,937 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,064,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter.

SHY stock opened at $86.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.24. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $86.06 and a one year high of $86.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

