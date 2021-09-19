Tripio Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. One Tripio coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tripio has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Tripio has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and $496,207.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00058786 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00129590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00013120 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00046215 BTC.

Tripio Coin Profile

Tripio is a coin. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tripio’s official website is trip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Buying and Selling Tripio

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

