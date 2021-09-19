Ethereum Push Notification Service Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.08 Million (PUSH)

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.54 or 0.00007399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a total market capitalization of $37.41 million and $2.08 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum Push Notification Service Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,575,026 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Trading

