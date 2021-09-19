CryptoTask Trading 49% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded down 19.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 19th. CryptoTask has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $372,591.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded up 49% against the dollar. One CryptoTask coin can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001458 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoTask Coin Profile

CryptoTask was first traded on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,447,604 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

CryptoTask Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTask should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoTask using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

