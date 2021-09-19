Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 114 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IGV opened at $417.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $409.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $377.07. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.