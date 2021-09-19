Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) to Post $0.22 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SFL’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.28. SFL reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that SFL will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The shipping company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). SFL had a positive return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SFL by 11.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SFL during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SFL in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SFL by 24.0% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,713 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in SFL during the 1st quarter worth $1,275,000. Institutional investors own 30.17% of the company’s stock.

SFL stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. SFL has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. SFL’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

About SFL

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

