Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,432 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $128.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.61. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $123.51 and a 12-month high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.