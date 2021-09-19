Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 14,103 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 257,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,103 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Qorvo worth $50,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Qorvo by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,501,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,735,904,000 after purchasing an additional 437,614 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 17.7% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,224,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $954,510,000 after buying an additional 784,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,855,000 after buying an additional 43,193 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 10.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,547,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,701,000 after buying an additional 140,731 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 101.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,266,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,390,000 after buying an additional 637,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $175.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.08 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.63.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. Qorvo’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QRVO. Westpark Capital began coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Argus assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.05.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $885,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,089,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

