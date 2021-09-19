Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 21,462 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,160,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,462 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $51,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXC. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Exelon by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 76.6% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.50 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.44.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $49.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a PE ratio of 50.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.75. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $50.99.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

