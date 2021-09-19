Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,720 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Electronic Arts worth $52,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at $60,479,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,073 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 50,684 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,302 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 13,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,601 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,614,000 after purchasing an additional 31,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $136,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.46, for a total value of $114,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,845 shares of company stock valued at $7,361,411 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $133.88 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.78 and a 200-day moving average of $140.30. The company has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 57.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.